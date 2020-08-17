Florida reports less than 3,000 new cases, lowest number in over 2-months. No new cases reported for 33149

Monday, Florida’s Department of Health updated the Covid-19 tracking dashboard, reporting a two-month low in new cases, 2,760. This is the lowest number of new cases since June 17. The low number of new cases continues a trend of lower number of new cases per day.

Speaking Monday in Panama City, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis like the trends being reported.

"We have trends in Florida that have been trending in the right direction for many weeks now," said DeSantis, adding that "Last week we had the lowest percentage of tests that tested positive since the week of June 7. It was also the sixth straight week where we had a decline in the positivity rate."

Overall, there are now 573,416 statewide infections reported since the pandemic began.

The number of tests performed across the state also dropped sharply, thus accounting on part for the lower number of new cases. On Monday, the Health Department reported 30,679 tests were done Sunday, the lowest number since the state closed their testing facilities for Tropical Storm Isaias.

However, the statewide positivity rate was 8.2%, the 5th consecutive day of under 10% positive rate.

Miami-Dade County reported 741 new cases, the second straight day reporting under 1,000 new cases. The county reported 5,291 tests on Sunday, with 12.3% returning a positive result.

The state did not report any new cases for 33149, the island still with a cumulative total of 462 cases since the pandemic started.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 573,416

- New cases on Monday: 2,760

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases: 146,026

- New reported cases for Monday: 741

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 66,826

- New cases reported on Monday: 404

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 39,274

- New cases reported on Monday: 150

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 462

The state does not report “recovered” cases or deaths at the municipality level.