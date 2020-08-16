On Sunday, Florida’s Health Department reported 3,899 new cases in their per-county-report. You have to go back to June 23 for the last time the number of new one-day was this low. That day, there were 3,286 new cases reported.

There are now 573,416 infections across the state.

The updated dashboard reported a cumulative total of 462 cases for the island’s 33149 zip code, after reporting just one new case on Sunday.

Miami-Dade reported 937 cases, only the second time in two-weeks reporting less than 1,000 new cases. On August 2 the county reported 968 cases.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 573,416

- New cases on Sunday: 3,899

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade Count

- Total number of cases: 145,307

- New reported cases for Saturday: 937

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 66,447

- New cases reported on Sunday: 474

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 39,129

- New cases reported on Sunday: 231

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 462

- New cases reported Sunday: 1

The state does not report recovered cases by municipality