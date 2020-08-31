Florida reports lowest number of new Covid-19 cases since June. Dade adds 349 new cases, lowest since June 14

On Monday, Florida’s Health Department reported under 2,000 new cases (1,916), the lowest one-day number of new Covid-19 cases since the June 14 when the State reported 1765 new cases.

The statewide positivity rate is 5.52 percent. According to an email from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis daily briefing, this makes “16th straight day with COVID positivity rates below 10%.”

Miami-Dade County added 329 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number of new one-day infections since June 14 when 264 cases were added.

Dade’s positivity rate fell to 6.54 percent, the second straight day under 7 percent, and according to DeSantis’ communications, “Miami Dade goes from 22% to 6.55%.”

Monday marked the thirteenth consecutive day that the county has reported positive tests results under 10 percent.

Overall, there were less than 700 (637) new Covid-19 cases reported in South Florida’s Tri-County area.

Monday, the State reported 534 cases for Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149.

This is the cumulative number of cases reported on the island since the pandemic started. The state does not report recovered cases by municipalities.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 623,471

- New cases on Monday: 1,916

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases: 156,910

- New reported cases for Monday: 349

- Dade’s positivity rate on Monday: 6.54%

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 71,121

- New cases reported on Monday: 182

- Broward’s positivity rate on Monday: 4.15%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 41,965

- New cases reported on Monday: 106

- Palm Beach’s positivity rate on Monday: 3.49%

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 534