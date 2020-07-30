On Thursday, Florida’s Department of Health reported another 253 virus-related deaths, raising the total death toll since the beginning of the outbreak to 6,586 Florida residents and another 123 non-Florida residents who have died as a result of the infection. The total number of deaths in Florida is now 6,709.

The state has now reported 3,105 deaths in July. The state’s fatality rate as of Thursday is now 1.45%.

Coronavirus cases in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 461,379

- New cases on Thursday: 9,956

- Total number of statewide virus-related deaths: 6,709 (6,586 Florida residents)

- Number of hospitalizations: 26,017

Coronavirus cases in South Florida Tri-County area

- Total number of cases: 201,233

- Percent of state’s cases: 43.6%

- New cases on Thursday: 4,616

- Percent of new statewide cases: 46%

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases: 115,017

- New reported cases for Thursday: 2,756

- Total virus-related deaths: 1,515

- Number of residents hospitalized: 5,385

- Cases in City of Miami - 71,707 / 62% of the county's cases

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 53,818

- New cases reported on Thursday: 1,338

- Total number of virus-related deaths: 676

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 32,398

- New cases reported on Thursday: 522

- Total number of virus-related deaths: 806

Key Biscayne / 33149

Total number of cases since pandemic started: 368

New cases added on Thursday: 18