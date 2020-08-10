Monday, Florida’s Department of Health updated the Covid-10 tracking dashboard, reporting 4,247 new cases, raising the number of infections in the state to 536,961.

The 4,247 new cases were the lowest amount reported since June. The number of statewide tests reported was the third lowest in the last 2-weeks, with the other low numbers coming on the days state-run testing facilities closed due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Per the State's County Report, half of the new cases Monday – 2,118 – were reported in South Florida’s Tri-County area.

Monday, two new cases were reported for Key Biscayne’s 33149 zip code, the island now with 416 cases since the pandemic began earlier this year.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 536,961

- New cases on Monday: 4,247

- Number of hospitalizations: 30,785

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Tri-County area (Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties)

- Total number of cases: 233,818

- Percent of state’s cases: 44%

- New cases on Monday: 2,118

- Percent of new cases Monday: 50%

Miami-Dade Count

- Total number of cases: 133,623

- New reported cases for Monday: 1,157

- Number of residents hospitalized: 6,299

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 62,898

- New cases reported on Monday: 679

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 37,297

- New cases reported on Monday: 282

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 416

- New cases added on Monday: 2

The state does not report “recovered” cases or deaths at the municipality level.