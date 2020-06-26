After setting a new single-day record for new coronavirus cases, adding 5,511 on Wednesday, Florida’s Health Department on Thursday reported another 5,004 new infections. What will Friday bring?

This as local government, including Key Biscayne, are implementing additional steps to contain the disease. Key Biscayne Police Department Chief Charles Press released a video Thursday detailing an upcoming order requiring “everyone to wear a mask outside,” and adding there would be “strict enforcement.”

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health coronavirus dashboard reported 99 confirmed cases for zip code 33149. Key Biscayne reported 88 cases.

Florida now reports 114,018 Floridians infected with the virus. Roughly, 39% of the state’s number of cases have been added in the past two weeks.

Although the state stepped up testing starting in May, the number of tests over the past three weeks has remained flat while the positivity rate has continued to increase. This indicates the recent outbreak is not driven by increased testing, as some officials have claimed. There has also been a sharp increase in emergency room visits for flu-like or Covid-like symptoms.

Across the state, the death rate has remained flat. Officials say this appears to reflect that the recent spike in the number of cases are coming in younger people. Median age is now 34.

Below are the by-county totals and new cases since Tuesday.

Miami-Dade County: New total 28,664. Total number of new cases since Tuesday: 1,834 (945 Tuesday and 889 Wed). Test positive test rate: 19.5% on Tuesday and 10.1% on Wednesday

Broward County: New total 12,584. Total number of new cases since Tuesday: 844 (457 Tuesday and 387 Wed).

Palm Beach County: Broward County: New total 11,840. Total number of new cases since Tuesday: 662 (352 Tuesday and 310 Wed).