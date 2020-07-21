After six consecutive days of reporting over 10,000 new cases, Florida’s Health Department on Tuesday reported 9,440 cases overnight, raising the state's new total to 369,834 Floridians now infected with the virus.

Tuesday’s new cases were 907 cases below what the state reported on Monday and 1,961 below the previous 6-day average of 11,401 new cases per day.

The state reported 134 new deaths Tuesday, the new statewide death toll at 5,206.

Cases in South Florida.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the South Florida Tri-County area as of Tuesday is 159,085 or 43% of the statewide cases, this according to the State's per County Reports dashboard.

Miami-Dade County. 2,499 new cases were added, the county’s total now at 88,795.

On Tuesday, the Miami Herald reported that the county has changed how the calculate the positivity rate to match that of the Health Department’s dashboard.

According to the Herald's article, Miami-Dade’s deputy mayor and budget director Jennifer Moon, who supervises the county’s COVID-19 response said that, “until Monday, the state hadn’t made clear what information it was using to create the state report, “despite multiple requests for an explanation. ... So we were reporting what we understood to be the number of tests for which results were received each day and the percentage of those tests that were positive.”

Dade’s positivity rate on Tuesday was 19.2% after the adjustment.

Broward County. There were a1,597 new Coronavirus cases, raising the total of confirmed cases to 42,577.

Palm Beach County. 521 new cases were reported, the new county total now 26,951.

Tuesday, the Health Department cases-by-zip-code dashboard reported 10 new infections on the island. Total cases on Key Biscayne's 33149 zip code now at 278.