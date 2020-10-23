France surpasses one million COVID-19 cases, Colombia could be next

Thursday, France followed Spain becoming the second country in Western Europe to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, France has reported 1,000,369 cases and 34,075 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Spain was the first Western European nation to surpass the milestone.

French President Emmanuel Macron has declared a state of health emergency, implementing curfews in some of France’s major cities as his government strives to control the spread of the virus.

There are now seven countries that have topped the one million cumulative cases threshold. Colombia is on pace to become the next nation to reach the one million case mark.