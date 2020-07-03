Gilead under fire for setting a $2,340 price tag for remdesivir

Gilead is under fire after saying it will charge $2,340 for remdesivir, a drug that shortens recovery time for those severely ill with COVID-19.

Those covered by government health programs will pay $2,400 for the drug while those with private insurance are expected to pay $3,120.

Gilead’s chief executive, Dan O’Day, told The Associated Press that he believed the drug has to be priced to ensure wide access rather than basing cost on value to patients and that they believe that, "we had to really deviate from the normal circumstances."

On Monday, the government secured more than 500,000 additional doses which Gilead will produce starting in July in order to help hospitals through September.

The drug is given through an IV. A US government-led study showed the drug shortened recovery time by 31%, reducing the average 15 day recovery time to 11 days.