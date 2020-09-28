Gimenez issues new order. Some restrictions will remain

Last Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an order taking the state into Phase 3 and eliminating most Covid restrictions.

Over the weekend, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez issued Emergency Order 30-20 amending the county’s New Normal guidelines.

View Twitter, Gimenez said “Restaurants and bars in Miami-Dade County may open at minimum 50% capacity with opportunities to expand,” and that all businesses in all businesses operating in Miami-Dade County “should ensure masks are worn by employees and the public at all times, and that work areas and showrooms are set up to promote physical distancing of at least 6 feet.”

Restaurants will be allowed to expand capacity past 50% which can accommodate more tables while also keeping a 6-foot separation between tables. Restaurants who cannot reach the 50% capacity due to lack of space, will be permitted to place tables closer together to reach the 50% minimum.

Six people per table remains the limit, or up to ten from the same household.

Bars are now allowed to reopen in Dade. In the statement, the county said “Bars with only counter service will be allowed to reach 50 percent capacity with seating that is separated at the bar as far as possible between parties being served to reach a minimum of 50 percent capacity.”

Clubs that include dancing must require masks be worn on the dance floor.

There’s still one from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Miami-Dade.

While DeSantis order suspends all fines and penalties applied to individuals for violating the County’s COVID-19 public health orders, Miami-Dade County will continue to issue civil citations for individuals not wearing masks and will process fines and penalties as permitted.

In his statement, Gimenez said ““We want to continue to celebrate the gains we have made on the public health front, keep our hospitals operating efficiently to be able to care for all patients and not have to revert back to emergency closures because of a spike that overwhelms our health care system.

“Together, we are respecting one another by following the public health rules and are getting people back to work safely,” Gimenez concluded.

You can read Miami-Dade's revised New Normal Guidelines for businesses here.

The original plan for Phase 3 allowed for the following changes:

- Individuals older than 65 years of age and individuals with a serious underlying medical condition can resume public interactions, but should practice social distancing.

- Non-vulnerable populations should consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments.

- Non-essential travel may continue.

- Employees should resume unrestricted staffing of worksites and implement the final phasing in of employees returning to work.

- Employees should resume non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel.

- Local government meetings should return to in-person quorum and public participation for local government bodies.

- Bars, pubs, and nightclubs that derive more than 50 percent of sales from alcohol should operate at full capacity with limited social distancing protocols. - Businesses should maintain adequate sanitation practices. (UPDATE: Bars need local government approval to reopen to full capacity, but the state restrictions are lifted)

- Restaurants and food service establishments may operate at full capacity with limited social distancing protocols. Businesses should maintain adequate sanitation practices.

- Gyms and fitness centers should open to full capacity but should maintain adequate sanitation practices among employees and patrons during all hours of operation.

- State parks should be fully opened, including overnight accommodations. - - - Beaches should remain fully open.

- Large venues such as movie theaters, concert halls, and bowling alleys should re-open fully with limited social distancing protocols.

- Large spectator sporting events should consider reducing capacity with limited social distancing protocols.

- Theme parks may return to normal operations with limited social distancing protocols.

- Salons, barbershops and nail salons, should operate under full capacity but should consider removing all unnecessary, frequent-touch items such as magazines and newspapers, and maintain sanitation standards.

- Retail businesses should operate at full capacity.

Friday, DeSantis did not specify if all businesses are operating at 100% capacity during Phase 3 during his news conference.