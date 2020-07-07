“I had a very productive virtual meeting just now with our medical experts and the County’s Wellness Group. We arrived at a compromise to keep gyms & fitness studios open. All doing activities inside must wear a mask or do strenuous training outside staying 10 feet apart w/outmask,”

With that 11:29 a.m. Tuesday Tweet morning, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez reversed his earlier decision to close gyms as part of his new Emergency Order, due to go into effect Wednesday.

Gimenez earlier decision did not go well with City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Via Tweeter, Suarez said “Yesterday’s county order caught everyone by surprise. Our communities need a clear strategy for a sustainable path to recovery. The decision making process should be transparent and driven by facts, not impulses.”