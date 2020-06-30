Gimenez signs amendment closing on-site dining from midnight to 6 a.m.

On Tuesday evening, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signed and amendment to Emergency Order 23-20 closing all on-site dining from Midnight to 6 a.m.

“We must take this action to tamp down Miami-Dade County’s recent rise in COVID-19 cases,” said Mayor Gimenez. “Too many people were crowding into restaurants late at night, turning these establishments into breeding grounds for this deadly virus.”

This after many social media accounts like @OnlyInDade posted videos of large groups socializing, not wearing facial coverings or practicing social distancing.

Restaurants and food establishments may continue to operate their kitchens to provide pick-up and delivery service.

The amendment goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. It will remain in effect until further notice.

This follows a previous Amendment 5 by Gimenez banning sale of alcohol for on-site consumption between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. each day.

You may read the entire press release by clicking here.