Late Friday night, Miami-Dade County Major Carlos A. Gimenez announced he will be closing all Miami-Dade beaches from July 3rd to July 7th.

This comes after the county reported 1,528 new cases Friday, raising the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to over 30,000.

Gimenez said the beach closure could be extended if conditions do not improve and people do not follow New Normal rules requiring masks to be worn always inside commercial establishments and outdoors when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible.

“I have been seeing too many businesses and people ignoring these lifesaving rules. If people are not going to be responsible and protect themselves and others from this pandemic, then the government is forced to step in and restore common sense to save lives,” stated Gimenez.

The executive order to be signed Saturday will also ban any gatherings — including parades — of more than 50 people “for whatever reason from July 3 to 7.”

It is not immediately known what impact this new order could have on the Key Biscayne“drive-through” July 4th citizens parade or if Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park will also close its beaches.

All parks and beaches will be closed to the public in all cities and unincorporated areas of the County to public viewing of fireworks. Fireworks displays must be viewed from one’s home or parked vehicle.

The Village Council had previously cancelled Key Biscayne’s fireworks display.

“After all the success we have had tamping down the COVID-19 curve, we cannot turn back and overload our hospitals, putting our doctors and nurses at greater risk with more emergency room cases,” Gimenez said. “Everyone must do their part and follow the rules.”

