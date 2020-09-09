Gimenez to ease restrictions. Curfew extending to 11 p.m.

Versión en español

Citing a gradual improvement in in the decline in infections and hospital admissions, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Wednesday announced the county will start easing of some of the restrictive measures in place to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gimenez mentioned a phone conversation he and City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez had with the CDC doctors, including Dr Fauci, where they suggested waiting to extend the curfew until Monday, September 14th, two weeks after the county allowed for indoor dining rooms to open.

As of Monday, September 14, the countywide curfew will move to 11 p.m. For the remainder of this week, and through the upcoming weekend, the curfew will remain at 10 p.m., with the only exceptions being sporting events, confirmed Gimenez.

The University of Miami plays their first football game of the year against UAB Thursday at 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

The improved rate of infection and lower positivity rate Miami-Dade “allows us to advance to a stage of more flexibility, but we cannot get complaisant." Gimenez encourage residents who “got together with friends or extended families” this past weekend to go get tested, saying he thinks is “just a good idea.”

The Mayor stressed that residents need to continue following the New Normal rules, including wearing of masks and maintain social distance. The fines of $ 100 for people who do not wear a mask in public spaces, and the $500 fines for businesses who do not comply, will remain in force. According to Gimenez, as of Tuesday the county had issued citations to 612 businesses and 396 individuals, with 140 businesses forced to closed.

Additionally, starting next week, county parks will remain open until 10 p.m. for lighted nighttime activities. Baseball and softball will be allowed with strict social distancing guidelines.

Miami Zoo and Jungle Island will be allowed to open, although some attractions within those venues will remain closed.

Scooter and bicycle rentals will be allowed in certain authorized points in the county, although operators must provide sanitizing wipes for the riders before and after the ride. Maritime tours will be authorized with 50 percent capacity, added Gimenez.

“All these limited opening begins next Monday, not today or this coming weekend,” said Gimenez in his prepared remarks, adding that we “want to do this carefully.”

There were no other business openings announced.

You may watch the Mayor’s press conference here.