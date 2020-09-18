Late Thursday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said he was issuing a temporary stop to evictions while a review is completed.

Gimenez said in a Tweeter post “In an effort to ensure the limited evictions I directed today are handled correctly, I'm issuing a temporary stop order to this directive in order review the policy. I've directed the Miami Dade Police Department to maintain the current eviction moratorium until the review is completed.”

This follows an earlier order allowing for resumption of evictions.

Gimenez said, “The limited resumption of evictions announced today by MDPD was meant to follow the current state order. It applied solely to eviction orders in place on or before March 12, before I issued the County’s emergency declaration and applied only to those situations — determined on a case-by-case basis — that were not related to job loss or business income loss due to COVID-19.”

The Mayor added, “We want to ensure that any policy change implemented is fair to both tenants and property owners.”