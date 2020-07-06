Gimenez to “roll back” businesses opening and will close restaurants dining rooms. Restaurants to open only for takeout and delivery service. Beaches to reopen Tuesday.

Monday morning, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez issued a statement announcing a “roll back on business opening,” saying the order “will close restaurants (except for takeout and delivery services)

In the statement, the Mayor mentioned that a factor in his decisions was the “gatherings at restaurants that turned into packed parties in violation of the rules,” referring to the spike in the number of cases involving 18- to 34-year-olds that began in mid-June.

As of Monday morning, Miami-Dade county reported 48,992 infections.

Gimenez said his order will “keep open various outdoor activities, including condominium and hotel pools with strict social distancing and masks rules.”

The order will also allow summer camps and child daycare centers with strict capacity limits, all requiring facial coverings and maintain social distancing.

The order does close gyms and fitness centers, as well as short-term rentals, banquet halls.

Gimenez is not closing the beaches, which will reopen as planned Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Gimenez added, “if we see crowding and people not following the public health rules, I will be forced to close the beaches again.”

Office buildings, retail stores and grooming services will remain open for now.

The 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. countywide curfew will remain. This excludes essential workers.

Gimenez concluded his statement by saying, “We can tamp down the spread if everyone follows the rules, wears masks and stays at least six feet apart from others. I am counting on you, our 2.8 million residents, to stop the spread so that we can get back to opening our economy.”

