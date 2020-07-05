Group of 239 scientists from 32 countries lobby WHO to admit coronavirus is airborne

New findings that revealing evidence that the coronavirus can linger in small particles in the air and infect people indoors, have prompted researchers to call for the World Health Organization to revise recommendations, potentially impacting how people go about their life in confined spaces.

In an open letter to WHO, which the researchers plan to publish in a scientific journal next week, 239 scientists in 32 countries outlined the evidence showing smaller particles can infect people, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

The WHO has maintained virus spreads mainly from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, which are expelled when an infected person with coughs, sneezes or speaks.

According to the New York Times article, WHO says the research is still inconclusive.

'Especially in the last couple of months, we have been stating several times that we consider airborne transmission as possible but certainly not supported by solid or even clear evidence,' Dr. Benedetta Allegranzi, technical lead of infection prevention and control for WHO, told the NY Times, “Especially in the last couple of months, we have been stating several times that we consider airborne transmission as possible but certainly not supported by solid or even clear evidence,”

Understanding the virus and how to destroy it are crucial to stopping the pandemic and controlling the illness.

If the new findings prove accurate, it could mean that ventilation systems in many building like schools, and even residences, would need to add new filters to their air conditioning units. Another possibility is that ultraviolet light would be deployed to kill tiny, infected particles.