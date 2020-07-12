What type facemask offers the best protection? How to make your own face mask at home. Answers to frequently asked questions.

The Village and Miami-Dade County have mandatory facemask ordinances and by the trends and potential availability of a Coronavirus vaccine months away, it appears wearing some, form of facial coverings will be with us for a while longer.

So, investing in masks appears to be a prudent investment. But which kind of mask offers the best protection? Do we go fashionable, like those available at island retailers, like Menocento in the Square Shopping Center or Casting Boutique in the Galleria Shopping Center? Do we buy disposable masks? Or do we go support a good cause and visit A Zero Waste Culture Saturday at the Farmers Market?

Or do we make our own at home? This article from The Guardian, has three easy masks you can make at home, from a making a mask out of a t-shirt, to a Bandana face covering to a simple cotton mask.

Regardless, the evidence suggests that facemasks can contribute to reducing transmission of Covid-19. The article offers some suggestions to some often asked questions.

- Does it matter what sort of mask you wear? Yes. Different types of mask offer different levels of protection

- Are paper surgical single-use masks better or is a cloth mask OK? The evidence on any mask use, outside of surgical masks, is still emerging, but the CDC suggests any covering is better than none

- How do you take them on and off safely? Before putting on a mask, clean your hands well with soap and water. To remove your mask, take it off using the elastic tags, without touching the front

- How often do you need to wash masks? They should be washed after each use

- Is there an environmental concern? The use of reusable masks can significantly reduce plastic waste and reduce the climate change impact

Regardless of which mask you decide to go with, the actual wearing of one while in public, can help control the spread of the coronavirus.