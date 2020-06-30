Indoor restaurant dining in New Jersey postponed indefinitely

Returning to dine indoors in New Jersey was set to open Thursday, now it is postponed indefinitely.

According to an NPR article Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said restrictions limiting seating to outdoor seating would remain in place. Murphy cited surges in COVID-19 cases in other states "driven by, in part, the return of indoor dining."

"We've always said that we would not hesitate to hit pause if needed to safeguard public health," Murphy tweeted. "This is one of those times."

According to NPR, Murphy said social media and news reports showing social distancing violations and a lack of face coverings statewide contributed to his decision to delay indoor dining.