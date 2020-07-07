On Monday, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell mentioned a second round of stimulus checks might be on its way, although it could be slightly different than the first round, according to an NBC news report.

Earlier this year, Americans who earned less than $75,000 a year received a one-time payment of $1,200 (married couples who earned less than $150,000 received a one-time payment of $2,400), plus an additional $500 for each dependent they claimed on their taxes.

The next round could be aimed at helping low-income Americans. "I think the people who have been hit the hardest are people who make about $40,000 a year or less,” McConnell said on Monday.

“Many of them work in the hospitality industry. The hospitality industry, as all of you know, just got rim-racked.”

This would be a welcome relief for Key Biscayne and Miami-Dade culinary industry workers with County Mayor Gimenez shutting down indoor dining effective Wednesday.

Last week, President Donald Trump said that he supports a larger second stimulus check.

It is unclear if, or when, a second stimulus check would be coming. The Senate still needs to pass a bill before it would land on the President's desk to sign.