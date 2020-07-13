THE GUARDIANS, Celebrating the heroes who keep us safe in the battle over Coronavirus

When a crisis such as the Coronavirus pandemic strikes, a community’s strength of character is put to the test. As neighbors struggle, others step up to help. Compassionate. Diligent. Selfless.

For some -- those designated as “essential” workers -- it is their job, and they perform exceptionally. Others, however, willingly come out of the safety of self-quarantine and risk sickness to offer assistance to the community.

The island's response to the pandemic epitomizes what makes Key Biscayne so special. The village is composed of people who put the community before self. People from all walks of life with generous hearts who have genuine concern for their neighbors.

From making and distributing meals to the homebound, to being senior “buddies,” to volunteering at testing sites or serving in area hospitals, these folks work on our behalf – not just to keep us safe, but to keep hope alive for a brighter future.

Since June, Islander News has been introducing us to some of the community’s “guardians” who continue to step up, we say “Thank you!”

Allene Nicholson

Long-Time resident & attorney steps up to help with Liberty City meal project

Allene Nicholson wanted to find a way to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in a way she also felt comfortable doing so.

So she became involved in a joint effort between the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, the Key Biscayne Foundation and the Belafonte TACOLCY Center (The Advisory Committee of Liberty City Youth) as they helped deliver meals to Key Biscayne’s sister city, Liberty City.

It is called the Community Table Project, and it involves supporting local restaurants hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I contributed some money to it,” said Nicholson, an attorney. “Then I got involved in about four round trips and getting a couple of restaurants involved.”

Early on, restaurants included Pita Pockets, Tutto Pizza, Oasis, Ayesha, La Scala, La Dispensa, Milanezza and Novecento.

After purchasing 100 meals, Key Biscayne Rotarians deliver meals to the TACOLOCY Center for distribution to Liberty City families in need, three times per week. Hundreds and hundreds of meals have been delivered.

Donations are used to pay each participating restaurant $10 for each meal.

“The object was giving business to restaurants,” Nicholson said. “We gave them $1,000 for 100 meals, then they would pack them all up. We’d pick them up and take them to the Belafonte TACOLCY Center in Liberty City – they have a big community center where they identify families in need. Then families pick up the meals.

“I felt comfortable with that because we had masks on, and delivered with masks and gloves.”

Asked why volunteering this way was important to her, Nicholson said: “I was really looking for something that I could do. We live in what I call a ‘bubble island.’ I also got involved in the Black Lives Matter demonstrations for the same reason.

“I wanted to do something that I was able to at this time to show that we’re not a community that turns its back on the rest of the world. It was important to reach out to Liberty City.”