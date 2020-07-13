THE GUARDIANS, Celebrating the heroes who keep us safe in the battle over Coronavirus

When a crisis such as the Coronavirus pandemic strikes, a community’s strength of character is put to the test. As neighbors struggle, others step up to help. Compassionate. Diligent. Selfless.

For some -- those designated as “essential” workers -- it is their job, and they perform exceptionally. Others, however, willingly come out of the safety of self-quarantine and risk sickness to offer assistance to the community.

The island's response to the pandemic epitomizes what makes Key Biscayne so special. The village is composed of people who put the community before self. People from all walks of life with generous hearts who have genuine concern for their neighbors.

From making and distributing meals to the homebound, to being senior “buddies,” to volunteering at testing sites or serving in area hospitals, these folks work on our behalf – not just to keep us safe, but to keep hope alive for a brighter future.

Since June, Islander News has been introducing us to some of the community’s “guardians” who continue to step up, we say “Thank you!”

Key Biscayne Presbyterian School Food Drive Heroes!

A group of ladies have been organizing food drives for the less fortunate in Miami – namely, families who found themselves out of work after COVID-19 hit. The group collects goods and donations, using the Key Biscayne Presbyterian School’s kitchen as they prepare food or sort out groceries.

Name one person who helps, and they name another. But, collectively, they deliver food every Thursday to a designated pickup location, Church of God in Miami, where families who have lost jobs receive the food assistance.

In the beginning, the group served people who had recently been released from the hospital with COVID. Today, they serve people who are out of work – such as hotel housekeepers or restaurant workers – because of the virus.

Twice a week, for a couple of months, the church delivered to families every Thursday and Friday – serving up to 22 families, and providing enough food for a week.

The deliveries recently dropped to once a week.

“Some of them have special dietary needs, and some have children, so we bring balanced meals,” said Michele Estevez, one of the volunteers. She said she, Tim Gamwell and Angela Rizzi have led the effort.

“The largest we’ve had is a family of eight. We’ve had families with six, five, four and two. We prepare the food in a box with their names on it, and they come one by one to pick it up. This week we are going to deliver to 18 families.”

The boxes of food include everything from pasta, rice, beans, lentils, canned fruit, apples, bananas, onions, and if there are children, milk and cereal.

“It’s not just a good feeling, it’s like fulfilling my life, my reason to be here,” Estevez said. “To share with others my fortunate life. It has given me the drive to continue to live with a reason. I’m hoping that tomorrow, if I am in need, that someone is going to think of me.

“It’s beautiful to be able to share with those in need.”

The weekly collection, preparation and delivery of groceries for this program is now on its 17th week, providing meals to 18-adopted families. The group wanted to thank Maritza Minor for the large contribution this past week.

If you want to get involved, call Michele Estevez at (305) 733-7906