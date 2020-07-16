THE GUARDIANS, Celebrating the heroes who keep us safe in the battle over Coronavirus

When a crisis such as the Coronavirus pandemic strikes, a community’s strength of character is put to the test. As neighbors struggle, others step up to help. Compassionate. Diligent. Selfless.

For some -- those designated as “essential” workers -- it is their job, and they perform exceptionally. Others, however, willingly come out of the safety of self-quarantine and risk sickness to offer assistance to the community.

The island's response to the pandemic epitomizes what makes Key Biscayne so special. The village is composed of people who put the community before self. People from all walks of life with generous hearts who have genuine concern for their neighbors.

From making and distributing meals to the homebound, to being senior “buddies,” to volunteering at testing sites or serving in area hospitals, these folks work on our behalf – not just to keep us safe, but to keep hope alive for a brighter future.

Since June, Islander News has been introducing us to some of the community’s “guardians” who continue to step up, we say “Thank you!”

Mayor Mike Davey

Davey uses video reports as means to keep community calm and informed

There was no playbook to consult in mid-March as Key Biscayne joined the rest of the world in reacting to the global Coronavirus pandemic, but Mayor Mike Davey has, in a sense, written his own manual as he took to the Internet for daily video reports to the community.

During those early days, the video addresses filled a void as the community was especially anxious. Now less frequent, but no less important, Davey’s video reports continue to serve as a balm for residents.

“When there’s a serious situation the more information you give people the better off everybody is,” he said. “There was a vacuum. We needed to get the clear message out that if we work together we’re going to be fine. Remember our purpose: Flatten the curve, slow the spread.”

As the crisis has dragged on, the nature of the virus, and quarantine requirements, changed . So has Davey's messaging.

“You’ve got to give people a light at the end of the tunnel. They’ve got to feel that they’re going to come out of it,’’ said the mayor, who because there were no other candidates will serve a second term following the November election.

Uncertainty -- a reality reinforced with another surge of positive cases and subsequent re-closing of beaches, as well as mandatory face mask requirements -- is the hallmark of this crisis, Davey said.

“We’ve never dealt with a pandemic before,” he said. “Hurricanes are much simpler: You’re in the cone, then you’re out of the cone and then you’re through it and in recovery mode. The problem (with COVID-19) is there’s no certain time when this is going to pass.’

Davey has absolutely seen the calming benefits of his stepping into the role of communicator for residents. He plans to continue as long as is needed.

“I’m really looking forward to writing the ‘after action’ report on this. It’s really been a study in how you can get information to your constituents,” he said. “It’s been a lot easier than I thought. It’s been a required experiment if you will, that has really shown what you can do.”