THE GUARDIANS, Celebrating the heroes who keep us safe in the battle over Coronavirus

When a crisis such as the Coronavirus pandemic strikes, a community’s strength of character is put to the test. As neighbors struggle, others step up to help. Compassionate. Diligent. Selfless.

For some -- those designated as “essential” workers -- it is their job, and they perform exceptionally. Others, however, willingly come out of the safety of self-quarantine and risk sickness to offer assistance to the community.

The island's response to the pandemic epitomizes what makes Key Biscayne so special. The village is composed of people who put the community before self. People from all walks of life with generous hearts who have genuine concern for their neighbors.

From making and distributing meals to the homebound, to being senior “buddies,” to volunteering at testing sites or serving in area hospitals, these folks work on our behalf – not just to keep us safe, but to keep hope alive for a brighter future.

Since June, Islander News has been introducing us to some of the community’s “guardians” who continue to step up, we say “Thank you!”

Jose Llanes

Jose Llanes, Winn Dixie manager of seven years, has always known the importance of his store as the only large grocer in Key Biscayne. That was never more evident, however, than in mid-March, when the Coronavirus pandemic hit the US and Florida.

“The main concern from the start was the safety of the customers … and the staff. We also did more cleaning. Even now we clean the registers every hour, four times a day we’re cleaning most of the areas the public can touch. We try to keep 100 customers or less in the store,” he said.

He makes sure the associates wear masks and questions them as to their health when they show up to work.

“This is the first time in my life I’m dealing with the safety of the customer, the safety of the employee, merchandising and stocking. It’s been challenging. Thank God it has worked out so far,’’ he said.

The initial complaint early on was the overwhelming demand for toilet paper and other paper products. Llanes responded by seeking vendors who could help ensure shelves would not be empty for long, if at all.

To help with staffing, Llanes hired about a half-dozen temporary employees from local restaurants and hair salons.

The store implemented “senior hours” from 7-8 a.m., currently in place Monday through Friday.

Llanes said it’s a very different world today in terms of compliance.

“At the beginning, we would have to remind people to wear masks and we bought masks to give them,” he recalled. “Now most wear them. It’s about living and dying.”