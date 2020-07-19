Sunday’s Covid-19 updated data from the Health Department closed a week that saw over 80,000 new cases added to the statewide total, this after reporting another 12,523 cases, raising Florida’s number of infections to over 350,000 (350,047).

Last week, the state added 69,700 cases.

There are now 258 confirmed cases on the island’s zip code of 33149 after reporting nine news cases since Saturday.

Miami-Dade added another 3,233 cases, the third highest total in the last 2-weeks. The county's number of cases is not past 84M at 84,238. Twenty-eight new deaths were reported Sunday.

Broward County added 1,176 cases and Palm Beach County another 733 for a total of 39,281 and 25,785 respectively.

The South Florida Tri-County area has 42.6% of Florida’s cases, 149,294.