Lawsuit filed against DeSantis over schools’ ‘reckless, unsafe reopening’

Back in July 6, Florida Secretary of Education Richard Corcoran issued an order requiring all school districts across the state to reopen brick-and-mortar schools at least five days a week beginning in August.

As a result, Florida’s teacher unions have sued Gov. Ron DeSantis today, calling the state order to open schools “unsafe” and in violation of the state Constitution’s requirement that schools are operated safely.

The lawsuit was filed Miami circuit court by the Florida Education Association, Broward County teacher Stephanie Beth Miller, and Mindy Festge, a teacher and parent in Miami-Dade County, and Ladera Roya, an Orange County educator. Miller, 53, spent three weeks in a medically induced coma battling Covid-19.

“The Emergency Order and efforts by the State Government Defendants to pressure premature physical reopening of brick and mortar schools no matter the health costs, will cause further spread of the virus to Plaintiffs, their families, and the general public,” the suit states. “Despite the public statements that the decision is up to the local school boards, their current actions and threats indicate otherwise. Many superintendents fear the loss of millions of dollars in state funding if they do not follow the Emergency Order’s mandate. Some school board members fear removal if they do not follow the Emergency Order’s mandate.”

The lawsuit — which names DeSantis, Corcoran, state education officials and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez as defendants — asks the court to rescind the state order, require state education officials to implement an online instruction plan “aimed at all children,” and “make internet connectivity and computer devices available to all students.”