After adding over 21,000 cases over the weekend, including a one-day record Saturday when over 11,000 new cases were added, Monday morning, Florida’s Health Department update the Surveillance Dashboard, reporting 6,327 new cases.

This is the lowest one-day increase since June 29.

However, more than 48% - or 3,019 - of the new cases came from South Florida’s Tri-County area as Miami-Dade County reported 1,984 new cases, Broward 634 and Palm Beach 401.

In response to the spike in the number COVID-19 cases, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Monday that he was issuing an Emergency Order rolling back the county's reopening plans, closing restaurants except for Takeout and Delivery.

Miami-Dade now reports 48,992 infections, Broward 21,856 and Palm Beach County 17,242.

The over 88,000 South Florida cases represent 43% of the statewide cases, which total 206,376 infections as of Monday morning’s updated data.

In the last 2-weeks (from June 25 to July 6) the State of Florida has double the number of cases, from 103,506 to 206,376 on Monday.

According to the organization ProPublica, which tracks the impact of reopening on new cases, the rate of positive test in Florida is now 46 per every 100,000 people. Back on June 13, that rate was 7.4.

Monday morning, Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149 reported two new cases, the total for the island now at 144 confirmed cases.