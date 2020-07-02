Miami-Dade County largest hospital system announced Wednesday that it would curtail performing “non-emergency surgeries” starting Monday.

Jackson has experience a “surge” of COVID patients, said Jackson Health’s CEO Carlos Migoya. According to Migoya, the COVID-19 patient count has double over the last two weeks. Earlier this week, Jackson reported it was treating 265 COVID patients, with 80 in ICU.

Migoya told the Miami-Dade Commission Tuesday the surge in patients has caused the system to advertise to hire 78 additional nurses. Migoya added that the percent of Jackson’s staff testing positive for the coronavirus has increased from 7% to 12%

Late Wednesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez released a statement announcing the mandatory wearing of masks countywide. In the statement, Gimenez said “I have made the decision to now require facial coverings countywide in an effort to help our hospitals operate with sufficient staffing to care for all patients.”

Gimenez had been hesitant to follow other municipalities within the county, including the Village of Key Biscayne, who have implemented the wearing of facial coverings mandatory in all public spaces.

Previously, Gimenez had called the the county’s rules adequate since “they require masks indoors and in locations where social distancing isn’t possible.”

Gimenez ask residents to “Please, follow the rules. Do it for your family, your friends, your community – if not for yourself,” adding “This is a life and death situation, and everyone must take it seriously.”

You may read the Mayor’s complete statement here.