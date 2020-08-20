Massachusetts becomes first state to require flu vaccines for all public-school students

In a press release Wednesday, the Massachusetts Health Department announced that influenza immunization will be required for all children 6 months of age or older who are attending Massachusetts childcare, pre-school, kindergarten, K-12, colleges and universities.

According to the statement, this is an important step to reduce flu-related illness and the overall impact of respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic. You may read the full statement here.

Students will have to get the vaccines to stay enrolled in public schools and daycares. This makes Massachusetts the first state to require flu shots for children over the age of 5.

Students will be expected to get their flu vaccine by Dec. 31, 2020. The state said exemptions will be made for medical or religious reasons.

“Also exempted are K-12 students who are homeschooled and higher education students who are completely off-campus and engaged in remote learning only," the department continued.

“Every year, thousands of people of all ages are affected by influenza, leading to many hospitalizations and deaths,” Dr. Larry Madoff, medical director of Massachusetts’ Bureau of Infectious Disease, said in a statement.

Most states require that children get the 16 recommended childhood vaccines to attend public schools, but the influenza vaccine has been an exception.