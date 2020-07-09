Costa Med Bistro, Key Biscayne, owner Antonio Braschi took to Twitter Wednesday, replying to Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez tweet announcing the signing the order amendment closing county restaurants indoor dining rooms.

Braschi told the Mayor that even while indoor dining was permitted, the local 60 seats capacity establishment “never reached (the) allowed 50% capacity!,” adding that the “methodology” the restaurant used to open, was praised by village inspectors, asking Gimenez “how do we survive. What do I tell employees, unemployment? Some never got it the first time! Our PPP is gone!”

Backlash to Gimenez’s order continued Thursday afternoon. The Miami-Dade County League of Cities Mayors Coalition issued a unanimous resolution disapproving of Gimenez’s order to close indoor dining rooms.

The 25 mayors present put forth a request that future county decisions are made “based on scientific evidence and data.” They are also requesting that on future decisions, “City mayors and industry leaders should be consulted as part of the decision-making process.”

The 25 mayors present included:

Mayor Weisman, Aventura, Mayor O’Halpin, Biscayne Park, Mayor Groisman, Bal Harbour, Mayor Valdes-Fauli, Coral Gables, Mayor Meerbott, Cutler Bay, Mayor Bermudez, Doral, Mayor Cubillos, El Portal, Mayor Wallace, FL City, Mayor Singer, Golden Beach, Mayor Hernandez, Hialeah, Mayor De la Cruz, Hialeah Gardens, Mayor Losner, Homestead, Mayor Martell, Medley, Mayor Suarez, Miami, Mayor Gelber, Miami Beach, Mayor Cid, Miami Lakes, Mayor Wagar, Miami Shores, Mayor Latham, North Bay Village, Mayor Bien-Aime, North Miami, Mayor DeFillipo, North Miami Beach, Mayor Cunningham, Palmetto Bay, Mayor Corradino, Pinecrest, Mayor Philips, South Miami, Mayor Rodriguez, West Miami and Mayor Deno, Virginia Gardens.

Village of Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey is on vacation and out of the state.

The press release announcing the resolution originated from the office of City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.