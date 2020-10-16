Mazda North America looking to reward unsung heroes of the Covid-19 crisis

Mazda North American Operations this week launched its “Mazda Heroes: Honoring The Human Spirit” program, which aims to place a spotlight on people across the country who have selflessly uplifted those around them throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The program will select 50 local “heroes” and share a special part of the company’s rich history with each of them -- a 100th Anniversary Special Edition Mazda MX-5 Miata – as a “thank you” for the impact they had on their communities.

From teachers going the extra mile to enhance distance learning, to community members sourcing masks, there are countless examples of people going above and beyond to support others, without expecting anything in return. Mazda wants to leeward these amazing acts of kindness.

Mazda Heroes kicked-off on the “Good Morning America” TV show. Submissions will be accepted until October 25 at www.MazdaUSA.com/mazda-heroes. The 50 Mazda Heroes will be revealed December 2.