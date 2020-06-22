Miami among 19 Dade municipalities to make mandatory the use of masks in public places. Will Village follow suit?

In a press conference Monday, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said, “What we’ve seen is an increasingly troubling trend of cases that have been continuing to escalate.”

Suarez made the comments after meeting with other mayors in the Miami-Dade League of Cities regarding the recent spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Miami-Dade County.

At the press conference in front City if Miami City Hall in Coconut Grove, it was announced that 19 out of 34 cities in the county are issuing an order making the use of masks mandatory in public spaces. Suarez said his city would adopt the measure "effective immediately."

Other cities making masks mandatory include North Miami Beach, Aventura, Hialeah and Miami Gardens.

“Everyone will have to be wearing masks in public. Right now the mask requirement is only for when you are inside, when you are at parks but not exercising, and now it will be a public requirement,” Suarez said, adding that the city will not be moving into Phase 3 of its reopening plan.

“We decided last week, and we are probably going to maintain, that we are not going to phase 3.”

In an email response to an Islander News inquiry, village administration said “- the Village of Key Biscayne is considering issuing a new facial covering mandate, similar to 19 (out of 34) cities in the County — announced just this afternoon.”

The village communication said, “spearheading this strict enforcement campaign” would fall on the Key Biscayne Police Department.

Via text, Village Mayor Mike Davey said to issue that order was “up to the Manager. I am in support.”

A Miami Herald article Monday afternoon specifically listed Key Biscayne as one of the communities issuing the mandate to wear masks in public places. Asked again to confirm whether the village was "considering" the order or a final decision had been made, the village's PIO (Public Information Officer) confirmed "considering."

In a statement release Monday afternoon, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said, “I’m pleased to see Miami-Dade County’s cities are taking seriously the New Normal rules requiring masks, social distancing and many other protocols for businesses, parks, beaches and marinas to remain open.”

Gimenez said he will “be meeting with the County’s medical experts tomorrow to discuss whether the use of masks in less congested unincorporated areas of the County is necessary.”