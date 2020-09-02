Miami Beach Art Basel 2020 cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

In a Tweeter post Wednesday, Art Basel announced that the 2020 Miami Beach art show has been cancelled.

“We regret to announce that the 2020 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach has been canceled. As the artworld continues to face momentous challenges, we remain firmly committed to supporting the global gallery community and look forward to when we can meet again,” read the tweet.

In their website, the organization announced the new dates for the 2021 Miami Beach show, now scheduled from December 2 to December 5, 2021, with preview days on December 1 and December 2, 2021.

The statement said the organization had "no other option but to cancel the 2020 edition.”

Art Basel said the “ongoing impact of the pandemic,” was one of the factors in the decision to cancel, along with limitations and uncertainty about the staging of large-scale events and with international travel restrictions and bans.