In a Monday evening statement, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said that beginning Tuesday, October 20, “the midnight-to-6 a.m. curfew will, once again, be enforced.”

This after Monday afternoon, an appellate court reinstated a stay of the injunction order issued Friday in Miami-Dade County, stemming from a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the Countywide curfew, "mandated by emergency order as part of our COVID-19 mitigation efforts to curb the spread of the virus." said Gimenez in the statement.

The court also granted the County’s motion for expedited review.

On Friday, Miami-Dade County Circuit Court Judge Beatrice Butchko ruled in favor of Tootsie’s strip club in Miami Gardens when she issued a temporary injunction barring Miami-Dade County from enforcing the countywide curfew.

The county immediately filed an appeal requesting an expedited decision to put the curfew back in place. At the time, Gimenez said the county could not enforce the curfew at businesses until resolution of the appeal.

According to Gimenez Monday statement, pending the appeals court deciding on the matter, “the curfew remains in effect and is enforceable.”

“As we learned of this late today, the County will not be enforcing the curfew this evening, so as to make sure residents and businesses are duly informed regarding the stay,” said Gimenez.

Gimenez said he would be speaking with White House medical experts on Tuesday, as well as the County’s public health experts on Wednesday “to get their input, as well.”