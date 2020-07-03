Late Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced he is imposing a nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. This will be in effect for all of Miami-Dade County, including Key Biscayne.

In a statement, Gimenez said “This is one of various actions I’m pursuing to tamp down this spike of COVID-19 and protect our residents.”

Gimenez said the county was also rolling back the opening of entertainment venues effective July 3rd. This affects movie theaters, arcades, casinos (with the exception of tribal casinos, over which the County does not have jurisdiction), adult entertainment, concert houses, bowling alleys and other establishments. These venues had recently had their plans approved by the County, but those approvals are now on hold.

This, as Miami-Dade attempts to slow down a surge in new cases, which has seen the number of infections grow exponentially in since early June.

