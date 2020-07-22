Amid ongoing Coronavirus crisis, Miami-Dade leaders struggle with how best to open public schools for new year

Politics and scientific data aside, the conditions under which the Miami-Dade public schools will open for the 2020-2021 school year is a complicated issue that remains in flux.

While the community grapples with the health crisis being caused by CODID-19, school and government officials struggle with a difficult decision: Under what conditions will schools reopen for instruction -- in-person, online, or some hybrid combination.

Finding a solution that suits the needs of the entire student body isn’t easy. Students with disabilities, for instance, may not be able to effectively learn via a computer. Elementary students may need face-to-face instruction more so than high school students.

There doesn’t appear to be a one-size-fits-all model.

Earlier in July, the Miami-Dade School Board unveiled a tentative plan based on the county reaching Phase 2 reopening status -- a plan that’s informed by public health guidelines and medical expertise on how best to deal with the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez and Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, are working together to develop a plan that best suits the community. Included will be input from district parents who just completed a questionnaire noting their preferences.

“The superintendent and I are very worried about our children returning to school next month unless the spread of the virus is tamped down immediately,” Gimenez said. “I also want to make sure that working parents have options for the school year. But we must have a safe environment.”

Children who may not even know they have the virus could inadvertently be spreading it to teachers and classmates, their parents and grandparents, “who are at highest risk of severe symptoms and death from COVID-19,” Gimenez said. “That’s why it’s so important for everyone to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands often. It’s up to all of us to change the trajectory of this deadly virus.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his education secretary have said the state requires schools be reopened.

“I have no doubt we can do this safely,” DeSantis said to the press in Jacksonville last week. “Different parents have different calculations. If a parent wants to opt for virtual education, they should absolutely be able to do that. We shouldn't be forcing them to make any types of decisions.

“But I'm confident if you can do Home Depot, if you can do Wal-Mart, if you can do these things, we absolutely can do the schools. I want our kids to be able to minimize this education gap that I think has developed.”

Meanwhile, in California, where a second wave of Coronavirus has spiked, education officials have announced they will not reopen schools in the fall semester.

While the matter is obviously complicated, South Florida-based educators who spoke to the Islander News on the basis of anonymity, said in-person instruction is too dangerous, citing deeply limited resources for sanitation and classrooms being a “petri-dish” for spreading germs.

One educator stressed that kids are not likely to listen and follow safety guidelines, and enforcing them to wear masks all day is not likely. “What do we do when the kids have to go in the hallway after class?”

For some, social distancing for children seems like an impossible feat. Another educator stated that if grocery shopping while wearing a mask is a reality, teaching with a mask on also should be a part of our new normal.

MAST Academy 11th grade student, Jonathan Mendez, said he wants to return to the classroom in August.

“Personally, I do think we should go back to school because of the educational and emotional benefits it promotes,” he said. “This includes physical communication with my friends, which the online program lacks.

“This aspect is essential to student mental well being. However, I feel as though it must be implemented correctly, following recommended protocol and guidelines. If this is done properly, schools should be able to function, and students will be better for it,” Mendez said.

On the other hand, Karla Hernandez Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade, agrees with Carvalho’s decision that schools will not reopen until the county is in Phase 2 of the coronavirus reopening plan.

Cristina Dalmau and Fernanda Torres, mothers and founders of the Key Biscayne Children’s Business Fair, offered a joint statement of their side of the debate:

“The pandemic has opened a door to realize how amazing online learning can be. However, part of children and teen development is social interaction. We truly hope that kids get back to school physically, but we think that authorities are better informed on how to keep our children safe and we support their decisions. We encourage our young entrepreneurs to face the situation with a positive attitude and challenge themselves to be a contribution to the positive side of the new normal. Be creative, and keep on turning ideas into action.”

Carvalho, who has appeared in numerous media interviews lately, said he speaks regularly about reopening, but with great caution. He appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press last weekend and was pointedly asked, “Do you find the CDC guidelines to reopen schools too strict and too expensive?”

His response to the CDC’s 69-page guidelines is telling: The CDC has informed Miami-Dade’s reopening plan, in collaboration with local health departments, he said. “There are some provisions in the recommendations that, yes, may be costly, but we obviously take them very seriously.

Social distancing in any school “may be difficult,” Carvalho added. “But there are mitigation strategies that you can take in lieu of the six feet of distancing, like the wearing of masks, which will be a mandatory element when we do reopen.”

He said the district is considering the use of alternative spaces in schools -- such as media centers, cafeterias and gymnasiums -- to encourage social distancing.

Schools have received grant money through the federal CARES Act -- the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act -- to help them ensure a safe re-entry for students. Roughly $900 million was given to Florida. The Miami-Dade system received about $173.6 million, which Carvalho said is insufficient to cover the cost of disinfecting school facilities and developing alternative bus routes to ensure social distancing.

The district would need additional resources, he said.

To handle the complexity of student needs -- such as students with disabilities or English language learners -- Carvalho suggests using a hybrid approach of online learning and 2-3 days of in-person instruction. The decision will ultimately take into consideration the results of a questionnaire of district parents in which they could say if they preferred their children to attend school fully online, in-person five days a week, or the hybrid model.