Saturday, Florida’s Department of Health reported 48 new virus-related deaths in Miami-Dade County, raising the total over 2,000 Dade residents who have died since the pandemic started.

According to the State’s County Report, 1,687, or 82% of the reported deaths have come in the most vunerable segment of the population, those over 65-years-of-age. That demographic accounts for 8% of the county cases.

The state reported 461 cases for the island’s 33149 zip code, adding 10 new cases Saturday.

The new statewide count rose to 569,637 cases as 6,397 new ones were reported Saturday.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 569,637

- New cases on Saturday: 6,397

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade Count

- Total number of cases: 144,407

- New reported cases for Saturday: 1,765

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 66,011

- New cases reported on Saturday: 678

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 38,902

- New cases reported on Saturday: 317

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 461

- New cases reported Saturday: 10

The state does not report recovered cases.