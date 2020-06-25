Thursday, City of Miami issued an emergency order making the wearing of facial coverings mandatory in public at all times. Order is in effect until further notice.

In addition, the Miami City Commission approved an emergency ordinance, allowing the City to issue “noncriminal civil infractions” to those who violate the face covering order. This is effective immediately.

The moves comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the city continue to spike. On Thursday, the Health Department reported there are now 16,925 in Miami.

In a press release, Miami City Manager Art Noriega said, "With the number of COVID-19 cases in our community growing, every single Miamian must step up and do their part to reverse this surge by wearing face coverings whenever they're in public spaces," adding “the civil infractions that were approved today illustrate the serious situation we find ourselves in.”

The civil infraction ordinance calls for a verbal warning for first offenses, and City personnel will provide first-time offenders with a free mask if they do not have one. The second offense will carry a in a $50 fine, with a third offense resulting in a promise to appear in court.

The Miami Police Department and Department of Code Enforcement will enforce the new order.

There are some exceptions. Children under two, residents engaged in outdoor work or exercising practicing social distancing and those with one or more medical conditions or disabilities that prevent wearing a Facial Covering.

Those eating or drinking at approved establishments while seated at a table.

The executive order is below.