Miami upgrades penalties for not wearing mask. No more warnings for first-time offenders

The City of Miami announced Wednesday they would no longer be issuing warnings to individuals who violate the city’s mandatory wearing facial covering in public, including first time offenders.

Effective immediately, first time offender will be issued a $50 fine, with the amount increasing for subsequent violations, as follows:

- Second Offense: $100 fine

- Third Offense: $500 fine

- Additional Offenses: Arrest / Notice to Appear

Miami, last month, issued a citywide emergency order where facial coverings must be worn in public at all times.

There are a few exceptions, including a child under two years of age; individuals doing outdoor work or exercising with appropriate social distancing in place; individuals with one or more medical conditions or disabilities that prevent wearing a facial covering and those eating or drinking.