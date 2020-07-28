Major League Baseball issued a statement Tuesday, temporarily suspending the Miami Marlins' season, at least through Sunday. This due to the coronavirus outbreak within the team.

The MLB statement said it, "wanted to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and plan for a resumption of play early next week.”

The Marlins are reportedly staying in Philadelphia until at least Wednesday. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health said it was working with the Marlins and Phillies on contact tracing in an attempt to control the spread of the virus.

According to a Tweet posted by MLB on Fox reporter Ken Rothensal, only the Marlins have posted positive results since Friday. “One key fact in here: No positive tests since last Friday among any of other 29 clubs. Just Marlins.”

On Monday evening, while appearing in the MLB Network, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the league planned to continue playing despite the Marlins' outbreak. ''Obviously, we don't want any player to get exposed. It's not a positive thing,'' Manfred said, ''But I don't see it as a nightmare. ... We think we can keep people safe and continue to play.''