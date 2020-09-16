At a press conference Wednesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said he would be signing an order allowing certain “indoor amusement venues” to open, “if they are ready.”

Movie theaters will be allowed to open Friday, with restrictions, like not allowing popcorn to be eaten at seats inside the theaters. According to Gimenez, this could prevent people from keeping their masks on while watching the movie, “You’d be sitting there the whole time without a mask,” Gimenez said.

Theaters will be permitted to operate at 50 percent capacity, food and drinks will be allowed only in designated areas and require special HVAC systems for improved ventilation.

Gimenez added that his upcoming order would also allow bowling alleys, arcades and playhouses to reopen with restrictions.

The Mayor, who has been under pressure from bar owners to allow them to reopen, said he expects to do so. “No date yet but we are working hard to see what can be done in a safe manner.” Gimenez said he will be meeting with business owners and medical experts to finalize details.

Once bars reopen, they will be expected to follow rules similar to restaurants, including reducing capacity to 50%, drink service to tables only, and prohibiting the use of bar counters.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Gimenez touted the County’s new app – COMBATCOVID MDC – which will alert users if they have possibly been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

“The point of this app is to save life,” said Gimenez. The app will “anonymously notify users if they have been near another person who has downloaded the app and has self-reported being positive for Covid-19.”

You can watch the Mayor’s press conference here.