Need to isolate? Dade can offer temporary hotel rooms, sets up “help-line”

A partnership between the State of Florida and Miami-Dade County is providing more hotel rooms for residents who need temporary hotel rooms to isolate.

Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced the County is adding 400 rooms to its hotel isolation program. This is part of an effort to protect multigenerational families from the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Mayor’s press release, “The recent spike in COVID-19 infections among 18- to 34-year-olds has put multigenerational households, common in Miami-Dade County, at particular risk of having an older member end up in the hospital.”

The County has provided hotel rooms to healthcare workers during the outbreak, as well as first responders and homeless individuals. Now the program is expanding to residents — “with or without symptoms” — needing to isolate from family members while they wait for test results, or those that have exposed to someone who has tested positive.

The 'help line' for those residents needing to make arrangements is 305-468-5800 and is operational between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.