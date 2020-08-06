The US Congress is trying to move forward with a new aid package to cope with the economic consequences of the coronavirus, but it still faces multiple obstacles while discussing extending a $600 per week unemployment benefit, funds for the Postal Service, and helping tenants facing eviction.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, chief negotiator for President Donald Trump, said that “we are continuing to make some progress” and that the administration does not insist on a small-scale approach focused on extending the unemployment benefit and leaving other items for later.

The White House is looking for opportunities to boost Trump, such as providing another round of $1,200 stimulus payments and extending the supplemental unemployment benefit and the partial eviction ban. Democratic congresswoman leader Nancy Pelosi also seems determined on a deal, but has made it clear that large sums of money are needed for state and local governments, unemployment benefits and food aid. Pelosi said they are trying to reach the agreement this week.

The House passed a $3.5 billion measure in May, but Republicans who control the Senate have called for a slower approach, saying a “pause” was necessary before passing additional legislation. However, since that strategy was announced, coronavirus cases have skyrocketed and the economy has taken a big hit.