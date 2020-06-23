As the number of COVID-19 cases soar in Florida and Miami–Dade, and authorities promising to crack down on businesses not complying with social distancing and facial covering requirements, a new anonymous Instagram account, @covid_305 – was launched late last week, sharing incriminating photos and videos of places that are clearing violating the county’s New Normal guidelines.

The account bio offers this descrption: “Exposing businesses not following Coronavirus Guidelines here in Miami. DM us with photos/videos. Report business violations at (305)4-POLICE.”

Launched just Friday, June 19, the account already has 7,536 followers as of Tuesday morning.

@covid_305 has already brought forth several violations at restaurants and event spaces across the county, including a picture of City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez shown in a crowed establishment, Swan Miami, not wearing a mask.

Swan Miami, located in Miami’s Design District, was shut down by County Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Saturday.