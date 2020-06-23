As the number of COVID-19 cases soars in Florida and Miami–Dade, and authorities promise to crack down on businesses not complying with social distancing and facial covering requirements, a new Instagram account -- @covid_305 -- was launched last week to share incriminating photos and videos of places apparently violating the New Normal guidelines.

The account bio offers this description: “Exposing businesses not following Coronavirus Guidelines here in Miami. DM us with photos/videos. Report business violations at (305) 4-POLICE.”

The account, launched on Friday, has 7,536 followers as of this morning morning.

The Instagram page has already featured several violations at area restaurants and event spaces, including a picture of City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez shown in a crowded establishment, Swan Miami, not wearing a mask.

Swan Miami, located in Miami’s Design District, was shut down by County Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Saturday.