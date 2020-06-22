The June growth of coronavirus infections in Florida continued as on Monday, the state’s Health Department reported another 2,926 infections across the state. This brought the total of Floridians infected with the virus to 100,217.

The 2.926 new cases is the fifth highest daily total since the state started reporting the number of cases, all within the last 4-days.

Florida reported 3,494 new cases on Sunday, 4,049 on Saturday, 3,822 cases on Friday and 3,207 on Thursday.

According to ProPublica.org Reopening America dashboard, the incidence of positive results per 100,000 tested in Florida is increasing, now up to 15.

Data by county:

Miami-Dade County now with 26,239 cases

- 428 new cases reported Monday

- 3,731 hospitalized as a result of the virus

- Median age of those infected: 47 – median age of new cases Monday was 41

- The rate of those who tested positive on Monday was 8.9%, the lowest total since June 3rd

Broward County reported 11,327 cases Monday

- 140 new reported cases overnight

- 1,831 virus-related hospitalizations

- Median age of those infected: 45 – median age of the new cases Monday: 35

Palm Beach County reported 10,943 cases

- 169 new cases since Sunday

- 1,561 hospitalizations

- Median age of those infected: 44 – median age of the new cases Monday: 35

Monday, there were no new cases recorded for Key Biscayne or zip code 33149 with 88 cases.