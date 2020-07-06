New order prohibits Non-motorized travel into the key

On Monday afternoon, Village of Key Biscayne Manager Andrea Agha signed an order prohibiting all non-motorized vehicular travel into the “jurisdictional limits of the Village of Key Biscayne.”

In an email sent to members of the Village Council, Agha said, “Please be advised we have experienced a spike in nonresident recreational visitors that have had trouble adhering to social gathering and facial covering regulations imposed by the County.”

The ban excludes individuals “providing Essential Government Functions” and excludes “owners/employees” traveling to and from essential businesses.

Agha stated in the email the action was taken “with regard to the spread of COVID-19 and the safety of our residents.”

As the numbers of confirmed cases on the island have spiked, 144 as of Monday morning, Islander News has received several letters and photos from residents expressing concern over increased cyclist traffic.

The enclosed video, sent by a reader on Sunday, July 5, shows a large group of cyclists gathering at the 7-11 on Harbor Plaza, on the corner of Harbor and Crandon. From the video, it appears the County and Village’s facial covering mandate are being ignored. No social distance is evident from the video.

The Emergency Order prohibiting non-motorized vehicular travel in to the Village will be in effect from Tuesday, July 7 through July 27, 2020.

You may read the entire Emergency Order 20-7 / Amendment 4 by clicking here.