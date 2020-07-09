Nine additional cases on Key Biscayne. Florida’s death toll over 4,000. Dade reports 2,000+ new cases for 3rd straight day; 26% positive rate

Thursday, Florida’s Health Department reported an additional nine new cases for Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149, the island now with 171 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.

Miami-Dade County’s spike in cases continued, as the county struggles to control the number of infections countywide, now at 55,961 after reporting 2,004 new cases.

This marks the third straight day, and 7 out of the last 8 days, that reporting 2,000 or more new infections.

The percent of those testing positive in Dade Thursday was 26.2%, the second highest rate since the pandemic began. On July 2, the county reported 26.5% positivity rate. Before that, the highest one-day rate was 22% back on April 2.

The positive test rate was 5.4% on June 2.

In Broward Country, the cases continued to rise, with 1,313 new cases reported Thursday. There are now 24,740 infections in Broward. Palm Beach reported 425 new cases Thursday.

The state’s dashboard shows 232,718 Floridians who have contracted the virus, with 8,935 new cases Thursday.

According to the website ProPublica, the positive test rate for every 100,000 people continues to spike, now up at 50.

Florida recorded a one-day high increase in virus-related-deaths with 120 deaths reported Thursday, bringing the statewide up to 4,111.

The previous single-day high was 113 deaths at the beginning of May. The statewide weekly average for virus related deaths is now about 56 deaths a day.