No Deal. Eleventh meeting between GOP and Dems yields no agreement on Coronavirus relief package

On Friday afternoon, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin met for the 11th time at speaker's Pelosi’s office in an attempt to reach an agreement and coronavirus relief package.

Reportedly, Pelosi and Schumer offered to reduce the Democratic package $3.4 trillion package by $1 trillion, provided the Republicans would come up $1 trillion. Republicans said they needed a new offer on the table.

Following the meeting, Republicans said they would recommend to President Trump he take executive action this weekend relating to unemployment insurance, student loans and evictions.

'So, the chief and I will recommend to the president, based upon our lack of activity today, to move forward with some executive orders,' Mnuchin said. 'It's going to take a little bit of time for us to finalize these and process them but we'll do them as quickly as we can because the president wants action.

According to an article in the Washington Post “The president would like us to make a deal, but unfortunately we did not make any progress today,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said after the meeting.

“At this point we are going to recommend to the president that over the weekend we move forward with some executive actions,” Mnuchin said, according to the Post.