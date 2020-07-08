The Ryder Cup, the golf tournament pitting the best American golfers against the top Europeans, has been pushed back until 2021, according to ESPN.

This year's event was slated for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, but organizers decided to move it back a year, mainly so fans can attend. If it would have been played as scheduled, fans would not have been able to attend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A decision is expected to be officially announced Wednesday by the PGA of America and the European Tour, ESPN said.